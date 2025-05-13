Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Advances with Hydropower and Reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved the formation of NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited to implement five key hydropower projects. Decisions include policy amendments, recruitment, and restructuring efforts across various sectors, marking a significant step in the state's developmental agenda for energy, education, administration, and tourism.

Itanagar | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved the formation of NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture designed to fast-track five major hydropower projects in Shi-Yomi district.

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved vital policy amendments, including changes to the State Hydropower Policy 2008 and Local Area Development Fund Guidelines 2022. These steps aim to accelerate regional development, ensuring locals benefit directly from power projects.

Moreover, the cabinet made strides in education and administration by approving new recruitment policies, restructuring civil services, and initiating cultural tourism events. These comprehensive measures reflect the state's commitment to economic growth and improved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

