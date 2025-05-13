Arunachal Pradesh Advances with Hydropower and Reforms

In a landmark decision, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved the formation of NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture designed to fast-track five major hydropower projects in Shi-Yomi district.

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved vital policy amendments, including changes to the State Hydropower Policy 2008 and Local Area Development Fund Guidelines 2022. These steps aim to accelerate regional development, ensuring locals benefit directly from power projects.

Moreover, the cabinet made strides in education and administration by approving new recruitment policies, restructuring civil services, and initiating cultural tourism events. These comprehensive measures reflect the state's commitment to economic growth and improved governance.

