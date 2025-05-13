Thrilling Boat Race Captivates Tourists at Ooty Summer Festival

A dazzling boat race lit up the Ooty Boat House in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of tourists on Tuesday. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneenru and Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha ceremoniously flagged off the lively competition.

The event was a key highlight of the ongoing Summer Festival, offering a splash of excitement across five categories: couples, men, women, boathouse employees, and journalists. Victorious participants were duly rewarded with prizes amid a festive ambience.

"We participated in the boat race. Great atmosphere! Absolutely enjoyed being here!" exclaimed a thrilled contestant from Goa who clinched an accolade. Another competitor, Shivani from Hyderabad, shared, "This is our first time participating in this boat race. We've come second and we're delighted with the prize and the exhilarating experience."

With the summer season peaking in Nilgiris, the district attracts thousands of tourists daily. The district administration has organized the Summer Festival to provide entertainment and create memorable experiences for the influx of visitors. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)