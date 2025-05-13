Left Menu

Thrilling Boat Race Captivates Tourists at Ooty Summer Festival

A vibrant boat race at Ooty Boat House in Tamil Nadu captured the excitement of numerous tourists. Flagged off by local officials, the event was part of the Summer Festival and included five competition categories. Participants and winners expressed their joy in the vibrant atmosphere of the contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:48 IST
Thrilling Boat Race Captivates Tourists at Ooty Summer Festival
Boat race in Ooty town of Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dazzling boat race lit up the Ooty Boat House in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of tourists on Tuesday. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneenru and Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha ceremoniously flagged off the lively competition.

The event was a key highlight of the ongoing Summer Festival, offering a splash of excitement across five categories: couples, men, women, boathouse employees, and journalists. Victorious participants were duly rewarded with prizes amid a festive ambience.

"We participated in the boat race. Great atmosphere! Absolutely enjoyed being here!" exclaimed a thrilled contestant from Goa who clinched an accolade. Another competitor, Shivani from Hyderabad, shared, "This is our first time participating in this boat race. We've come second and we're delighted with the prize and the exhilarating experience."

With the summer season peaking in Nilgiris, the district attracts thousands of tourists daily. The district administration has organized the Summer Festival to provide entertainment and create memorable experiences for the influx of visitors. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025