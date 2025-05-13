Sebi Extends Certification Deadline for AIF Managers
Sebi has extended the deadline for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managers to obtain NISM Series-XIX-C certification to July 31, 2025. This decision comes after industry representation and aims to ease compliance. The extension applies immediately to existing and pending AIF schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced an extension on the deadline for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managers to secure necessary certification.
The revised deadline is now set for July 31, 2025, after representations from the AIF industry suggested the extension would facilitate compliance.
Initially, managers were expected to be certified by May 2024. However, the timeline has been adjusted to provide more flexibility in managing existing and pending AIF schemes. This extension has been put into immediate effect according to Sebi's latest circular.
(With inputs from agencies.)
