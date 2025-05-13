NIA Cracks Down on Insurgents: Arrests in Manipur Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the investigation of a gruesome murder and arson in Manipur, following the arrest of two individuals connected to banned insurgent groups. The incident, which took place in Zairawn village, Jiribam district, left a woman dead and multiple homes set ablaze in November 2024.

The detained suspects, identified as Nongthombam Meiraba from Bishnupur district and Sagolsem Sanatomba, also known by aliases Surchandra Singh and Piba, from Thoubal district, have deep ties to the proscribed outfits. Meiraba is a member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and has been accused of the cold-blooded shooting of the victim, Zosangkim. Meanwhile, Sanatomba, associated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), is charged with participation in the orchestrated attack involving looting and the destruction of homes.

Both suspects are currently held in NIA custody until May 17, as the investigation into this heinous crime continues to unfold. The NIA's decisive action underscores their commitment to tackling insurgency-related violence in the region.

