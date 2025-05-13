Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Insurgents: Arrests in Manipur Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended two insurgents linked to a woman's murder and arson in Manipur's Jiribam district. Arrested suspects are linked to banned groups UNLF and KYKL and remain in custody as investigations progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the investigation of a gruesome murder and arson in Manipur, following the arrest of two individuals connected to banned insurgent groups. The incident, which took place in Zairawn village, Jiribam district, left a woman dead and multiple homes set ablaze in November 2024.

The detained suspects, identified as Nongthombam Meiraba from Bishnupur district and Sagolsem Sanatomba, also known by aliases Surchandra Singh and Piba, from Thoubal district, have deep ties to the proscribed outfits. Meiraba is a member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and has been accused of the cold-blooded shooting of the victim, Zosangkim. Meanwhile, Sanatomba, associated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), is charged with participation in the orchestrated attack involving looting and the destruction of homes.

Both suspects are currently held in NIA custody until May 17, as the investigation into this heinous crime continues to unfold. The NIA's decisive action underscores their commitment to tackling insurgency-related violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

