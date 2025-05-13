India Unites: Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Armed Forces' Valor and Unity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday praised the Indian military for its resolute stance against cross-border threats, asserting that 140 crore Indians stand in solidarity with the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she commended the relentless efforts of military personnel in combating terrorism.

Speaking at the Tiranga Yatra, Gupta remarked, "140 crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and PM Modi. The forces fought bravely against Pakistan, knowing any attack would meet a strong Indian response. We thank the armed forces for delivering a fitting reply to terrorists. The entire nation is proud of our forces." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra, aiming to honor the valor of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Joined by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and senior leaders, the yatra also saw participation from BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who noted that the massive turnout represents national support for PM Modi and the armed forces. Citizens gathered at Kartavya Path to commend the success of Operation Sindoor, marking the yatra's commencement in Delhi with a symbolic 108-foot-tall national flag march.

In a testament to unity, patriotism, and national pride, ex-servicemen, social workers, and public figures will lead the marches across various states. BJP intends for this initiative to evolve into a broad people's movement, not just a party endeavor. Party President JP Nadda conducted a strategic meeting on May 12 with senior leaders to coordinate the campaign.

As part of the initiative, the party will host nationwide press conferences and engage social media influencers to digitally amplify the campaign's message. Operation Sindoor, launched in response to an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. Despite Pakistan's counteroffensive, India stood firm, leading to a ceasefire and reinforcing its defensive posture.

The BJP's Tiranga Yatra seeks to remind citizens of India's unwavering stand against terrorism while fostering national unity and patriotism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)