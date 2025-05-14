Macron Advocates for New Sanctions on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for imposing new sanctions on Russia. Macron stated that these measures should be enacted in the coming days, should Moscow fail to adhere to a ceasefire agreement. He highlighted financial services and oil and gas sectors as potential targets for these sanctions.

The call for sanctions comes after Britain, France, Germany, and Poland issued a warning, threatening Russia with punitive measures if it does not commit to a 30-day ceasefire. Despite these warnings, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unmoved, instead suggesting direct talks with Ukraine, slated to take place in Istanbul on May 15.

This diplomatic standoff continues as tensions rise, with key European nations seeking to pressure Russia into halting hostilities while the situation in Ukraine remains tense.

