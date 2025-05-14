Udhampur Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire Relief

In a positive development for residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, the situation has begun to stabilize following a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Schools, both governmental and private, have resumed classes after a closure spanning five to six tumultuous days driven by safety concerns during escalated tensions.

Optimism was palpable in the district as students wearing school uniforms were seen eagerly heading back to their classrooms. Their return to school has instilled a sense of relief among locals, signaling a much-awaited shift back to normalcy after a period marked by uncertainty and anxiety.

'I am a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, and I'm delighted that our school reopened after a brief hiatus. The cessation of conflict brings peace, allowing us to concentrate on our studies,' said Palak Sharma, echoing sentiments shared by classmates. The contributions of Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding students during this period of military tension were especially highlighted.

However, the education department has decided to keep schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba districts closed as a precaution. This differs from Udhampur and parts of Kathua, where educational institutions continue operating. This announcement followed India's strategic airstrikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan and PoJK in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian Armed Forces' precise operations have dissuaded further military aggression, leading to both countries reaching a ceasefire agreement. This diplomatic understanding arose after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations communicated with his Indian counterpart, seeking to halt further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)