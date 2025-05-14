Left Menu

Udhampur Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire Relief

Life in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, is gradually returning to normal post-ceasefire. Schools have reopened after over a week of tension due to Indo-Pak conflict. Students are relieved to resume their studies, marking a return to routine. However, some regional schools remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:11 IST
Udhampur Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire Relief
Normalcy returns to Udhampur (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a positive development for residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, the situation has begun to stabilize following a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Schools, both governmental and private, have resumed classes after a closure spanning five to six tumultuous days driven by safety concerns during escalated tensions.

Optimism was palpable in the district as students wearing school uniforms were seen eagerly heading back to their classrooms. Their return to school has instilled a sense of relief among locals, signaling a much-awaited shift back to normalcy after a period marked by uncertainty and anxiety.

'I am a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, and I'm delighted that our school reopened after a brief hiatus. The cessation of conflict brings peace, allowing us to concentrate on our studies,' said Palak Sharma, echoing sentiments shared by classmates. The contributions of Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding students during this period of military tension were especially highlighted.

However, the education department has decided to keep schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba districts closed as a precaution. This differs from Udhampur and parts of Kathua, where educational institutions continue operating. This announcement followed India's strategic airstrikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan and PoJK in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian Armed Forces' precise operations have dissuaded further military aggression, leading to both countries reaching a ceasefire agreement. This diplomatic understanding arose after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations communicated with his Indian counterpart, seeking to halt further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025