Nationwide Tiranga Yatra: A Salute to Bravery and Unity

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Tiranga Yatra' aims to honor Indian Armed Forces' valor and foster national unity. The campaign highlights Operation Sindoor's success and includes marches across states featuring ex-servicemen and key public figures, aiming to inspire patriotism and national pride among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:13 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Dehradun this Wednesday morning as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a national Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday to commemorate the bravery of Indian soldiers and to highlight the recent success of Operation Sindoor.

The operation, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saw Indian Armed Forces execute precise strikes on May 7 against nine terror hideouts deep within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The BJP's Tiranga Yatra commenced on Tuesday and will be ongoing until May 23.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a similar 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Bhubaneswar, collaborating with Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and other leaders. Delhi's campaign kicked off with an imposing march from Kartavya Path, featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag, and will conclude at the National War Memorial, drawing thousands including BJP workers and members of civil society to honor the armed forces.

Across various states, leaders such as ex-servicemen, social workers, and public figures are set to lead these initiatives, highlighting themes of unity and national pride. The BJP is positioning this as beyond a mere party event, striving to make it a widespread public movement, driven by a key strategy session led by BJP President JP Nadda on May 12.

Senior BJP figures, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, are orchestrating the campaign at regional levels. Concurrently, press conferences are being organized nationwide, with plans to leverage social media influencers to engage younger audiences and bolster the campaign's digital presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

