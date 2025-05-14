Record-Breaking CBSE Results: National Topper Hopes to Join Civil Services

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class XII results, boasting an increased pass percentage of 88.39% — a 0.41% rise from the previous year. Savi Jain, a student from the Scottish International School in Shamli, emerged as the national topper with an impressive score of 499 out of 500. Jain has expressed her ambition to pursue a career in the civil services as an IAS officer. She maintained a disciplined study routine, dedicating 4-5 hours daily to self-study.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the students who cleared the CBSE Class X and XII examinations, emphasizing the importance of hard work and discipline. In a public statement, Birla conveyed his congratulations, attributing student success to their diligent effort and focus.

The CBSE examinations commenced on February 15, concluding for Class 10th on March 18 and for Class 12th on April 4. Class 10th recorded a passing percentage of 93.66%. Notably, 91% of girls cleared the Class 12th exams, outshining boys by 5.94%. Meanwhile, 95% of girls surpassed boys in the Class 10th exams by 2.37%. In total, 22,38,827 students took the exams, with 20,95,467 emerging successful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended congratulations to the successful students, encouraging those disappointed to not be defined by one exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)