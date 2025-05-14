Uttar Pradesh Shuts Down Zoos Amid Bird Flu Concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a week-long closure of the Etawah Lion Safari and zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur. This decision follows confirmation of bird flu in a deceased tigress at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqulla Khan Zoological Park. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the action, which was officially ordered by Anuradha Vemuri, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

During this shutdown, stringent measures will be in place to monitor wildlife and provide medical care as needed. Authorities have been instructed to report any unusual animal or bird deaths, particularly those potentially linked to the H5 Avian Influenza virus, to ensure swift response measures are enacted. On Tuesday, Adityanath conducted a high-level meeting to assess the state's readiness in addressing the bird flu threat.

The H5 Avian Influenza, or bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease affecting birds, mainly poultry like chickens, ducks, and turkeys. The H5 subtype, especially H5N1, is notorious for its severity. Amidst these developments, Adityanath further met with ministers to discuss Uttar Pradesh's economic initiatives, including a new scheme to boost eco-friendly industries, aiming to propel the state towards a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy.'

