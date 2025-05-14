Adani's Solar Success: New 50 MW Project Powers Up in Gujarat
Adani Green Energy's subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six, has launched a new 50 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat. This development raises AGEL's total renewable generation capacity to 14,340.9 MW, reinforcing its position as a leader in renewable energy production.
On Wednesday, Adani Green Energy announced that its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six, has successfully operationalized a new 50 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat.
This development marks a significant milestone, with AGEL's total renewable energy capacity now standing at 14,340.9 MW.
The achievement underscores AGEL's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio, further cementing its leadership in the sector, according to the company's statement.
