KPI Green Energy's Profit Surges Amidst Revenue Spike

KPI Green Energy has announced a remarkable surge in net profit, which more than doubled to Rs 104.18 crore in the first quarter of 2025. This enhanced profitability was primarily driven by a substantial increase in revenues, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.

For comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore during the first quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue figures also swelled from Rs 292.96 crore to Rs 577.80 crore within the span of a year.

Furthermore, KP Energy, another entity under the Gujarat-based KP Group, reported a rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.79 crore. The company's total income also increased to Rs 408.64 crore. Both companies have approved dividends on their shares for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)