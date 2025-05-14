KPI Green Energy's Profit Surges Amidst Revenue Spike
KPI Green Energy reported a significant increase in net profit, reaching Rs 104.18 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, driven by boosted revenues. The company saw revenue grow to Rs 577.80 crore. Additionally, its sister company, KP Energy, also experienced profit and revenue growth.
- Country:
- India
KPI Green Energy has announced a remarkable surge in net profit, which more than doubled to Rs 104.18 crore in the first quarter of 2025. This enhanced profitability was primarily driven by a substantial increase in revenues, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.
For comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore during the first quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue figures also swelled from Rs 292.96 crore to Rs 577.80 crore within the span of a year.
Furthermore, KP Energy, another entity under the Gujarat-based KP Group, reported a rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.79 crore. The company's total income also increased to Rs 408.64 crore. Both companies have approved dividends on their shares for FY25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat
Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat Unveiled
Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Green Revolution with Ambitious Solar Energy Targets
Manohar Lal Champions Nuclear, Renewable Energy in Gujarat Visit
Enerparc Energy Unveils Ambitious Solar Project in Gujarat