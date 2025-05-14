Left Menu

KPI Green Energy's Profit Surges Amidst Revenue Spike

KPI Green Energy reported a significant increase in net profit, reaching Rs 104.18 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, driven by boosted revenues. The company saw revenue grow to Rs 577.80 crore. Additionally, its sister company, KP Energy, also experienced profit and revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:34 IST
KPI Green Energy's Profit Surges Amidst Revenue Spike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KPI Green Energy has announced a remarkable surge in net profit, which more than doubled to Rs 104.18 crore in the first quarter of 2025. This enhanced profitability was primarily driven by a substantial increase in revenues, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.

For comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore during the first quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue figures also swelled from Rs 292.96 crore to Rs 577.80 crore within the span of a year.

Furthermore, KP Energy, another entity under the Gujarat-based KP Group, reported a rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.79 crore. The company's total income also increased to Rs 408.64 crore. Both companies have approved dividends on their shares for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025