Left Menu

Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and Europe Set to Resume Istanbul Talks

Iran is set to resume talks with European stakeholders in Istanbul regarding the moribund nuclear deal. The discussions will focus on negotiating a new agreement between Tehran and Washington. Amidst these talks, Iran's Foreign Minister responded critically to U.S. comments labeling Iran as a "destructive force."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:09 IST
Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and Europe Set to Resume Istanbul Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is preparing to resume crucial nuclear negotiations in Istanbul on Friday with key European countries, including France, the UK, and Germany. The talks come after a previous meeting planned for May 2 was delayed, as disclosed by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday.

Earlier reports from Reuters indicated that the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister would engage with European diplomats to sustain dialogue and discuss a potential new nuclear deal framework with the U.S. Despite the fourth round of talks between Iran and the U.S. on May 11 proving challenging, particularly over enrichment issues, there remains hope for progress if the U.S. approaches with "more realistic positions."

The upcoming fifth round of discussions is to be coordinated by Oman, which has been mediating since April 12. In parallel, Iranian officials have reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments in Riyadh, where he called Iran "the most destructive force" in the Middle East. Iranian leaders argue that U.S. sanctions have hindered their progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025