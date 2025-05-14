Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and Europe Set to Resume Istanbul Talks
Iran is set to resume talks with European stakeholders in Istanbul regarding the moribund nuclear deal. The discussions will focus on negotiating a new agreement between Tehran and Washington. Amidst these talks, Iran's Foreign Minister responded critically to U.S. comments labeling Iran as a "destructive force."
Iran is preparing to resume crucial nuclear negotiations in Istanbul on Friday with key European countries, including France, the UK, and Germany. The talks come after a previous meeting planned for May 2 was delayed, as disclosed by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday.
Earlier reports from Reuters indicated that the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister would engage with European diplomats to sustain dialogue and discuss a potential new nuclear deal framework with the U.S. Despite the fourth round of talks between Iran and the U.S. on May 11 proving challenging, particularly over enrichment issues, there remains hope for progress if the U.S. approaches with "more realistic positions."
The upcoming fifth round of discussions is to be coordinated by Oman, which has been mediating since April 12. In parallel, Iranian officials have reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments in Riyadh, where he called Iran "the most destructive force" in the Middle East. Iranian leaders argue that U.S. sanctions have hindered their progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
