Russia's Election Watchdog Co-Chair Sentenced to Five Years

In a striking development, Russia's judiciary has sentenced Grigory Melkonyants, the co-chair of the country's sole independent election watchdog, Golos, to five years in prison. The verdict came after Melkonyants was found guilty of collaborating with an 'undesirable organisation', according to the state news agency TASS.

Melkonyants, who was detained in August 2023, has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings. The case highlights ongoing tensions surrounding electoral oversight in Russia, with implications for civil liberties and institutional independence.

This sentence underscores the heightened scrutiny and pressure faced by independent organizations in Russia, raising concerns over the future landscape of election monitoring in the nation.

