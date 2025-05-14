Left Menu

IMF Virtual Talks with Pakistan Amid Delayed Mission Visit

The IMF will hold virtual discussions with Pakistan on its upcoming budget due to a delayed mission visit caused by regional security concerns. The talks focus on Pakistan's fiscal policy, primary budget surplus, and tax targets. The IMF appointed Iva Petrova as the new Mission Chief to Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will commence virtual discussions with Pakistan on its looming budget concerns as security threats in the region have delayed the organization's visit to Islamabad. The budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is planned to be unveiled on June 2.

These discussions, set to continue until May 16, come on the back of uncertainty wrought by the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, which has impacted air travel across the region, delaying the mission's arrival. Eyeing a significant fiscal policy review, the IMF has insisted on a primary budget surplus target of 1.6 percent of GDP.

Newly appointed IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, Iva Petrova, joins the talks alongside outgoing Chief Nathan Porter. Meanwhile, the federal government aims for less than an Rs. 18 trillion budget with a budget deficit of 5.1 percent of GDP.

