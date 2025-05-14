Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's New Benchmark in Anti-Terror Strategy

Operation Sindoor, praised by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, marks a significant success for the Indian Army. Launched as a retaliatory strike against recent terror attacks, it dismantled major terror hubs in Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi hailed it as setting a new standard in India's fight against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:12 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's New Benchmark in Anti-Terror Strategy
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial blow to terrorism, Operation Sindoor has been hailed as a significant achievement of the Indian Army, following the puncturing of terrorist networks in Pakistan. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi praised the operation for instigating panic among those involved in global terrorist activities.

Minister Sanghvi addressed the media, highlighting the operation's strategic brilliance in dismantling terrorist strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Launched on May 7, this mission followed an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and successfully eliminated over 100 terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the operation's role in setting a new paradigm in tackling terrorism. Recalling past surgical and air strikes, he described Operation Sindoor as India's latest policy stance in combating terrorism, defining a new benchmark and normal for national security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025