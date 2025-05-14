Operation Sindoor: India's New Benchmark in Anti-Terror Strategy

In a substantial blow to terrorism, Operation Sindoor has been hailed as a significant achievement of the Indian Army, following the puncturing of terrorist networks in Pakistan. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi praised the operation for instigating panic among those involved in global terrorist activities.

Minister Sanghvi addressed the media, highlighting the operation's strategic brilliance in dismantling terrorist strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Launched on May 7, this mission followed an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and successfully eliminated over 100 terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the operation's role in setting a new paradigm in tackling terrorism. Recalling past surgical and air strikes, he described Operation Sindoor as India's latest policy stance in combating terrorism, defining a new benchmark and normal for national security operations.

