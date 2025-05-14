Global Trade Truce and Corporate Turbulence: European Market Reassessments
European shares dipped following a rally spurred by U.S.-UK and U.S.-China trade agreements. The STOXX 600 lost 0.2% amid concerns over corporate earnings, despite a 12-month forecast increase by Goldman Sachs. Notable market movements included substantial declines for Alstom and TUI and gains for Burberry.
On Wednesday, European shares fell slightly after a four-day surge driven by trade deals between the U.S., UK, and China that briefly alleviated worries of a global trade war. Despite Goldman Sachs increasing its one-year forecast for the STOXX 600 index, downbeat earnings reports impacted market performance.
The STOXX 600 index registered a 0.2% drop, ending its winning streak of the previous five sessions. This came as healthcare shares led the decline with a 1.5% drop, and Alcon experienced a significant downturn after falling short of quarterly expectations.
Nevertheless, some sectors showed resilience. European banks rose to their highest levels since August 2010, while luxury brand Burberry surged 17% following an impressive profit report. The week promises further market developments as essential economic data from the euro zone is anticipated.
