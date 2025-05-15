Left Menu

Academic Charged in Embryo Smuggling Case

A Russian-born Harvard researcher, Kseniia Petrova, faces charges of attempting to smuggle frog embryo samples into the U.S. She has been detained in Louisiana, and filed a lawsuit alleging unlawful detention under the Trump administration. Federal prosecutors in Boston announced the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:11 IST
Academic Charged in Embryo Smuggling Case
researcher
  • Country:
  • United States

A Russian-born researcher at Harvard University is facing criminal charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle frog embryo samples into the United States. The academic has been held in an immigration detention center in Louisiana for several weeks.

Federal prosecutors in Boston formally announced the smuggling charge against 31-year-old Kseniia Petrova shortly after a federal judge in Vermont listened to arguments for a lawsuit she filed. The lawsuit contends that the Trump administration has been unlawfully detaining her.

Petrova's case adds to growing tensions over immigration policies and their impact on academia, with new legal developments expected to arise as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025