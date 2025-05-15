Left Menu

Military Operation in Papua: Crucial Strike Against Separatists

The Indonesian military has conducted a significant operation in Intan Jaya, Papua province, successfully targeting and killing 18 members of a separatist group. This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Indonesian government and Papuan separatists, highlighting the persistent tensions in the region.

In a decisive military operation, Indonesia’s armed forces have announced the killing of 18 separatists in Papua’s Intan Jaya region. This move signals a serious escalation in the ongoing tensions between the Indonesian government and separatist factions.

The latest operation by Indonesia’s military occurred in the volatile Papua province, a hotspot of prolonged conflict with separatist groups seeking independence. A military spokesperson confirmed the operation’s success on Thursday.

This action is expected to intensify the already strained relations in the region, as calls for autonomy from the central Indonesian government have only grown louder in recent years.

