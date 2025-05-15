Delhi AQI Soars: Blame Game Erupts Over Alarming Pollution Levels

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated markedly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 300 in several areas, according to official data. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal seized the moment to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing the record pollution levels as unprecedented during AAP's previous governance.

Kejriwal took to social media, illustrating his point with a video demonstrating the escalating pollution levels. As of Thursday afternoon, areas like Punjabi Bagh registered an alarming AQI of 382, while Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and RK Puram similarly showed distressing figures well above the safe threshold, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj further raised concerns, alleging that the AQI had reached as high as 500 despite official numbers indicating otherwise, accusing authorities of misleading the public. Concurrently, pressure mounts on BJP as the Opposition highlights the environmental crisis and questions the accountability of city and central government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)