GMDC Reports Impressive Profit Boost Amid Rising Expenses

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) reported a 20.8% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 226.22 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's consolidated income rose to Rs 904.33 crore. GMDC continues its role as a significant player in India's mining and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) recorded a notable 20.8% rise in its consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 226.22 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks an improvement from the Rs 187.24 crore reported in the corresponding period last year, as per the company's regulatory filing to BSE.

In the same quarter, GMDC's consolidated income surged to Rs 904.33 crore, compared to Rs 822.04 crore in the previous year. However, the company also reported an increase in total expenses, which rose to Rs 619.44 crore from Rs 585.02 crore in the same period last year.

GMDC, recognized as India's second-largest lignite-producing entity, has diversified its operations into the exploration of bauxite, fluorspar, manganese, and more. It continues to maintain a substantial presence in both the energy and renewable energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

