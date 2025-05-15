Rajnath Singh Lauds IAF's Valor During High-Stakes Srinagar Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Srinagar's air base, engaging with Indian Air Force personnel alongside Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Slogans of support echoed as Singh commended the soldiers for their valor in Operation Sindoor. He visited the Badami Bagh Cantonment, boosting morale and inspecting captured Pakistani shells.

Singh questioned Pakistan's nuclear responsibility, suggesting international oversight. He highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, undeterred by nuclear threats, and hailed the decisive response to the Pahalgam attack.

