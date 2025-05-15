Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Lauds IAF's Valor During High-Stakes Srinagar Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Indian Air Force personnel during his visit to the Srinagar air base. Emphasizing Operation Sindoor's success, Singh acknowledged the bravery of soldiers in countering terror threats. He also raised concerns over Pakistan's handling of nuclear arms, suggesting international supervision for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:48 IST
Rajnath Singh Lauds IAF's Valor During High-Stakes Srinagar Visit
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets IAF jawans at Srinagar air base (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Srinagar's air base, engaging with Indian Air Force personnel alongside Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Slogans of support echoed as Singh commended the soldiers for their valor in Operation Sindoor. He visited the Badami Bagh Cantonment, boosting morale and inspecting captured Pakistani shells.

Singh questioned Pakistan's nuclear responsibility, suggesting international oversight. He highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, undeterred by nuclear threats, and hailed the decisive response to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

