Delhi Expands PNG Supply to 111 Villages: A New Era of Energy Independence

In a significant milestone for energy infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply to 111 villages across the capital. Gupta assured that the remaining 116 villages lacking gas pipeline connections will be linked by the end of 2025.

The Chief Minister emphasized overcoming previous challenges faced by elected representatives in installing these connections. Gupta highlighted the ease it brings to homemakers and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advocating the establishment of PNG networks, addressing essential needs like kitchen smoke and sanitation.

Speaking at the event, Gupta noted the safety benefits PNG connections bring, reducing the risks of cylinder blasts and gas leakages. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood acknowledged PM Modi's vision of smoke-free kitchens, mentioning that by 2022, 30% of villages used traditional fuels, a scenario that's changing with this rollout. The event also saw the laying of a foundation stone for a 500 KW Solar Energy Plant at the historic Delhi Assembly complex, with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena praising these green initiatives.

