BOTAS Assures Natural Gas Supply Stability Despite Concerns

BOTAS announced on Monday that it has implemented all necessary measures to ensure the continuity of natural gas supply in Turkey. The company reassured that there is no current risk to the nation's natural gas supply security and its supply chain remains intact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:28 IST
In a statement issued on Monday, BOTAS asserted that it has taken comprehensive measures to guarantee uninterrupted natural gas supply across Turkey.

The company reassured the public that there is no threat to the security of Turkey's natural gas supply and its supply chain remains intact.

This assurance comes amidst growing concerns over potential disruptions and highlights BOTAS's commitment to maintaining supply stability.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

