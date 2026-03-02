BOTAS Assures Natural Gas Supply Stability Despite Concerns
BOTAS announced on Monday that it has implemented all necessary measures to ensure the continuity of natural gas supply in Turkey. The company reassured that there is no current risk to the nation's natural gas supply security and its supply chain remains intact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:28 IST
This assurance comes amidst growing concerns over potential disruptions and highlights BOTAS's commitment to maintaining supply stability.