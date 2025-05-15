India's Bold Move: Zero-Tariff Trade Deal Offer to the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that India has proposed a trade deal featuring 'no tariffs' for American products. However, Trump expressed discontent over Apple's plans to invest heavily in the South Asian nation.

India is keen to finalize a trade deal with the U.S. within a 90-day respite on tariff hikes declared by Trump earlier in April. According to Trump, India presented a deal offering 'no tariffs' making it tough to sell there, as discussed during a gathering in Doha.

Reuters reported that India is willing to eradicate duties on 60% of tariff lines in the deal's preliminary phase while ensuring preferential access for nearly 90% of goods imported from the U.S. This announcement led to a surge in Indian equity benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)