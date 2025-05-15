Left Menu

India's Bold Move: Zero-Tariff Trade Deal Offer to the U.S.

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced India's offer of a trade deal with 'no tariffs' for American goods, amidst his dissatisfaction with Apple's investment plans in India. New Delhi aims to finalize the deal during a 90-day tariff pause, offering zero duties on 60% of tariff lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:30 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that India has proposed a trade deal featuring 'no tariffs' for American products. However, Trump expressed discontent over Apple's plans to invest heavily in the South Asian nation.

India is keen to finalize a trade deal with the U.S. within a 90-day respite on tariff hikes declared by Trump earlier in April. According to Trump, India presented a deal offering 'no tariffs' making it tough to sell there, as discussed during a gathering in Doha.

Reuters reported that India is willing to eradicate duties on 60% of tariff lines in the deal's preliminary phase while ensuring preferential access for nearly 90% of goods imported from the U.S. This announcement led to a surge in Indian equity benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

