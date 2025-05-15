Chhattisgarh CM Takes Sushasan Tihar to Dantewada's Muler Village

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Muler village in Dantewada district on Thursday, actively engaging with villagers as part of the statewide Sushasan Tihar campaign. CM Sai listened to residents' concerns, promising the establishment of a healthcare centre to bolster local medical infrastructure.

Expressing solidarity, Chief Minister Sai, himself from a tribal community, reassured the villagers of resolving their issues. He highlighted ongoing and future developmental works initiated since forming the new government.

Villagers expressed a desire for Muler to transition from Dantewada to Sukma district, to which Sai assured appropriate action. Visiting an Anganwadi Centre, Sai later posted on X about the positive changes in Bastar. The Sushasan Tihar campaign, spanning April 8 to May 31, aims to resolve public complaints and ensure transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)