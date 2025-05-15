SJVN Green Energy Launches 78.23 MW Solar Operations in Bikaner

State-owned SJVN announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of a 78.23 MW capacity segment within the Bikaner solar power project.

Having achieved commercial operation status for a 241.77 MW phase earlier this year, this marks a significant milestone in their ambition to fully commission the 1000 MW project by the third quarter of 2025.

Located in Rajasthan under the Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme, this project is pivotal to India's vision of non-fossil energy expansion, further energizing the nation's Make in India campaign and boosting domestic solar infrastructure.

