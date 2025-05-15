SJVN Green Energy Launches 78.23 MW Solar Operations in Bikaner
State-owned SJVN announced that SJVN Green Energy has commenced commercial operations of a 78.23 MW solar power section at its Bikaner project. The project aims to reach 1000 MW capacity by the third quarter of 2025. This initiative is part of India's goal to achieve 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
- Country:
- India
State-owned SJVN announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of a 78.23 MW capacity segment within the Bikaner solar power project.
Having achieved commercial operation status for a 241.77 MW phase earlier this year, this marks a significant milestone in their ambition to fully commission the 1000 MW project by the third quarter of 2025.
Located in Rajasthan under the Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme, this project is pivotal to India's vision of non-fossil energy expansion, further energizing the nation's Make in India campaign and boosting domestic solar infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions
India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Rising Tensions