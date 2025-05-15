Double Blaze: Bus Fire in Telangana and College Library Inferno in Delhi

On Thursday morning, a private travel bus traveling through Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district caught fire. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM within the Medchal police station limits. Authorities reported that a quick response from a fire vehicle prevented any injuries or casualties, as the flames were efficiently controlled.

A police official suggested a short circuit as the probable cause of the bus fire, although a thorough investigation is still underway to determine the definitive reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate early-morning incident, a significant fire erupted at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Delhi's Pitampura. In response, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, successfully controlling the blaze by 9:40 AM. The incident posed substantial challenges for the fire service, but no injuries were reported. Investigations into the cause of this fire are also ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)