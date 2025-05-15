Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Darbhanga Hostel Visit

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's unapproved visit to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga, labeling it as 'hooliganism' and demanding an apology. Choudhary criticized Gandhi for disrespecting democratic institutions and accused him of disrupting Bihar's progress under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Choudhary pointed out that Gandhi's visit defied protocols, arguing it was unethical to hold political meetings at the hostel. Despite the police stopping him, Gandhi proceeded on foot to address students. Meanwhile, the Darbhanga district administration filed charges against him for violating legal protocols.

In response, Gandhi shrugged off the charges, referring to them as 'medals,' and highlighted the 30-32 cases against him. Congress sought permission for a town hall event, which was granted, despite initial denial for the hostel visit. The incident has sparked a contentious debate over political decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)