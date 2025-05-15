Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Darbhanga Hostel Visit

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has accused Rahul Gandhi of 'hooliganism' during his unapproved visit to an Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga. The district administration filed a case against Gandhi for violating protocols. Choudhary demands an apology from Gandhi, stating the actions disrespect democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:31 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Darbhanga Hostel Visit
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's unapproved visit to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga, labeling it as 'hooliganism' and demanding an apology. Choudhary criticized Gandhi for disrespecting democratic institutions and accused him of disrupting Bihar's progress under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Choudhary pointed out that Gandhi's visit defied protocols, arguing it was unethical to hold political meetings at the hostel. Despite the police stopping him, Gandhi proceeded on foot to address students. Meanwhile, the Darbhanga district administration filed charges against him for violating legal protocols.

In response, Gandhi shrugged off the charges, referring to them as 'medals,' and highlighted the 30-32 cases against him. Congress sought permission for a town hall event, which was granted, despite initial denial for the hostel visit. The incident has sparked a contentious debate over political decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

