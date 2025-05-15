Delhi's Natural Gas Revolution: PNG Reaches 111 Villages

In a landmark development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 111 villages, advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace conventional energy methods and eradicate kitchen smoke.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood acknowledged this as a pivotal step towards ensuring modern energy solutions for the masses, highlighting significant progress over prior years.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia shared that remaining villages will receive PNG in six months, praising the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Gupta for their roles in this transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)