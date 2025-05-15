Left Menu

Delhi's Natural Gas Revolution: PNG Reaches 111 Villages

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 111 villages, marking a significant step in addressing energy needs. The initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate kitchen smoke, aims to cover all villages by 2025, promising enhanced safety and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:45 IST
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 111 villages, advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace conventional energy methods and eradicate kitchen smoke.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood acknowledged this as a pivotal step towards ensuring modern energy solutions for the masses, highlighting significant progress over prior years.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia shared that remaining villages will receive PNG in six months, praising the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Gupta for their roles in this transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

