Delhi's Natural Gas Revolution: PNG Reaches 111 Villages
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 111 villages, marking a significant step in addressing energy needs. The initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate kitchen smoke, aims to cover all villages by 2025, promising enhanced safety and convenience.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 111 villages, advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace conventional energy methods and eradicate kitchen smoke.
Speaking at the event, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood acknowledged this as a pivotal step towards ensuring modern energy solutions for the masses, highlighting significant progress over prior years.
BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia shared that remaining villages will receive PNG in six months, praising the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Gupta for their roles in this transformative journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy
World Bank Approves $100M Loan to Support Eswatini’s Economic and Energy Reforms
Best Practices Can Close Energy Gap and Accelerate Industrial Sustainability Goals
Infosys Strengthens Energy Sector with MRE Consulting Acquisition
Power Grid Investment Lag Hampers Asia-Pacific Energy Transition, ADB-WEF Report Warns