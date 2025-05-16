Ravneet Bittu Challenges CM Mann Amidst Discussion with PM Modi on Punjab's Future

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. The discussion covered topics ranging from India's diplomatic victory over Pakistan to developmental projects in Punjab. Bittu expressed his admiration for PM Modi's leadership in challenging times.

In a symbolic gesture, Bittu presented two books to the Prime Minister, emphasizing the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the essence of Sikhism. The dialogue between the leaders also touched upon the political and religious dynamics within Punjab, with both sharing insights on the path forward.

Meanwhile, in a sharp critique, Bittu targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following a tragic incident that resulted in 14 deaths due to illicit liquor consumption in Amritsar. He condemned the state government's anti-drug campaign as ineffective and called upon authorities for more decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)