India Stance on Indus Water Treaty Amid Regional Developments

In a recent development, visuals from Ramban's Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River reveal all gates remain closed, indicating a cautious approach amid continuous water level monitoring.

The closure follows the gates being opened on May 8 due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir that posed a flooding risk. Despite a cessation of hostilities agreement, India's position on the Indus Water Treaty, suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack, remains unchanged.

The Indus Waters Treaty, established in 1960 between India and Pakistan, allocates the Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas rivers to India while the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers primarily to Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi spotlighted Operation Sindoor post-Pahalgam attack, stressing terrorism-focused dialogues with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)