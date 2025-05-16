Left Menu

Clash Erupts Amid SSC Teachers' Protest in Kolkata

A violent clash occurred between protesting SSC teachers and police in Kolkata, following massive job losses linked to the tainted SSC recruitment process. The Supreme Court intervened, allowing teachers to work until December 2025, while fresh recruitment starts this year to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:35 IST
Clash Erupts Amid SSC Teachers' Protest in Kolkata
Visuals from the clash between the protesting SSC teachers and police perssonnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation erupted outside Kolkata's Bikash Bhawan as protesting SSC teachers clashed with police. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the sprawling crowd when the situation escalated. At the heart of the unrest is the dismissal of over 26,000 teachers amid a controversial SSC recruitment case.

The turmoil follows a Supreme Court ruling that the entire SSC appointment process was flawed. Responding to the verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that the issue would be addressed within a year, reassuring teachers whose jobs were impacted by the court's decision.

In a significant reprieve, the Supreme Court allowed untainted teachers to continue their roles until December 2025, pending a fresh selection process. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna led the bench in reinforcing that this relief is specifically for untainted appointments, urging the West Bengal government to initiate new recruitment processes by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025