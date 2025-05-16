Political Firestorm Erupts Over Comments on Army Officers

A simmering political controversy has erupted over remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. In response to Shah's comments, which went viral and were deemed controversial, the Samajwadi Party staged a protest outside its Lucknow office, calling the remarks an insult to the nation.

Despite Shah's clarification that his comments were intended to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery, political fault lines have deepened. The Samajwadi Party, now under fire from the BJP, faces backlash due to its MP Ram Gopal Yadav's contentious remarks concerning Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharply criticized Ram Gopal Yadav for what he described as caste-based perceptions of military service. Emphasizing the non-sectarian loyalty expected of Indian soldiers, CM Yogi wrote on social media that such views degrade both the nation's military and its identity. He condemned attempts to use caste and religion as lenses through which to view patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)