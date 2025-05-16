Indian Forces Neutralize Six Terrorists in Kashmir Operation

In a significant counter-terrorism achievement, Indian security forces have successfully neutralized six terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The operations took place in the Kelar region of Shopian and the Tral area, as confirmed by VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for the Kashmir Zone, during a joint press briefing.

VK Birdi stated that the operations were a response to heightened terror activities in the Kashmir Valley, with all security forces reviewing and intensifying their strategies. Over the past 48 hours, coordinated efforts resulted in the successful completion of two operations, eliminating the terror threats in these areas. Major General Dhananjay Joshi highlighted the challenges, including rescuing civilians during the raids.

Security forces acted upon intelligence of terrorist presence in Kelar, leading to a confrontation on May 13, where terrorists were neutralized after opening fire. In Tral, terrorists used civilian houses to retaliate, but the forces successfully took control. Following a previous major attack in Pahalgam, India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure across borders, eliminating approximately 100 operatives.

