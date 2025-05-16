Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: IAF's Unyielding Valor and the Ongoing Quest for Peace

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds the IAF's courage in Operation Sindoor, deeming it a prelude to further actions if Pakistan's behavior doesn't improve. Addressing troops in Bhuj, he commemorated fallen heroes and praised the IAF's swift response, underscoring its pivotal role in national security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a stirring address at Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the undeniable bravery exhibited by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during Operation Sindoor. He emphasized that the operation is still ongoing, suggesting that recent events were merely a "trailer" of what could come if Pakistan fails to amend its conduct.

Singh paid tribute to those who died in the conflict and extended wishes for the swift recovery of the wounded. He reflected on Bhuj's historical significance, highlighting its role in past victories against Pakistan, stating, "I feel proud to stand on this victorious ground once more."

Praising the IAF's precision and rapid response, Singh noted that the operation, executed in just 23 minutes, was a testament to their capability. He also met with Army personnel across regions, acknowledging their unwavering spirit and commitment. Singh recounted Pakistan's acknowledgment of the formidable BrahMos missile, stressing its role in unsettling adversaries and its symbolism of India's defense prowess.

