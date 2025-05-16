Czech-Korean Nuclear Deal Faces EDF's Legal Battle

The French energy company EDF is engaged in a fierce legal battle against the Czech Republic's decision to award a multi-billion dollar nuclear power project to South Korea's KHNP, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The dispute has raised alarms over national security.

Czech authorities and the power utility CEZ have emphasized the importance of safeguarding the country's largest energy investment, aiming to replace coal and outdated nuclear units. EDF secured a court injunction to halt the project's final contract signing, citing procedural and state aid concerns.

While Czech leaders defend the transparency and benefits of KHNP's bid, the ongoing conflict underscores the high stakes involved. The government warns against any potential financial burden on citizens, as the ambitious energy initiative aims for completion by 2036-2037 at Dukovany.

(With inputs from agencies.)