Powering the Future: India's Largest Renewable Energy Complex
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has inaugurated a major renewable energy project in Anantapur. This Rs 22,000 crore ReNew complex is set to become India's biggest renewable energy installation, marking a significant step in the nation's clean energy revolution by harnessing solar and wind power.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has laid the foundation stone for the Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur's Gooty mandal. This landmark 4.8 GWp hybrid farm, which incorporates a battery energy storage system, is poised to be ReNew's largest renewable energy complex.
Addressing the gathering, Lokesh highlighted the project's significance, stating that it symbolizes a major leap in India's clean energy transformation. He underscored the initiative's role in empowering the nation, with investments energizing grids and households, and driving a collective ambition for a sustainable future.
Highlighting the project's potential, Lokesh noted it as a cornerstone of India's renewable energy movement, aimed at providing a legacy of priceless, clean air for future generations. With most investments funneling into Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a leading clean energy powerhouse.
