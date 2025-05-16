Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Trade Truce and Tech Surge

Wall Street indexes are set for gains following a U.S.-China tariff truce and lower inflation data. Despite possible delays in tax legislation decisions, positive bilateral trade developments with the UK and a strong tech sector performance have bolstered market confidence.

Wall Street's primary indexes are anticipated to open with upward momentum on Friday, continuing this week's gains. These have been fueled by a truce on U.S.-China tariffs and moderate inflation data, with attention also shifting to the vote on President Donald Trump's extensive tax plan.

Chairman Jodey Arrington of the House Budget Committee warned that the planned Friday vote might be postponed due to rising opposition. All three major indexes were set for substantial weekly gains, stabilizing earlier in the week with a rally ignited by the U.S.-China trade war pause.

Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement of a limited trade deal further boosted the market. The tech sector drove significant growth, with Alphabet shares rising and the broader sector approaching an 8% weekly increase amidst eased trade tensions.

