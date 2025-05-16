Left Menu

Brazil Faces First Commercial Bird Flu Outbreak: Impacts on Poultry Industry

Brazil has reported its first bird flu outbreak in a commercial poultry facility in Rio Grande do Sul. The government has launched a contingency plan and informed the World Organisation for Animal Health and trading partners. Meanwhile, China has temporarily halted poultry imports from Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced the country's inaugural bird flu outbreak in commercial poultry, located in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. Immediate measures to contain and eradicate the disease have been initiated to safeguard the poultry sector's productivity and assure food security.

The Ministry's statement confirmed the government's proactive engagement with both national health authorities and global entities, such as the World Organisation for Animal Health, to manage the issue. In light of the outbreak, China has suspended poultry imports from Brazil for 60 days, as per local media reports.

Authorities emphasize that avian flu is not transmitted via poultry meat or eggs, and the risk to human health remains low, predominantly affecting those with close contact with infected birds. The incident highlights the fragile balance of global poultry trade and disease management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

