Amit Shah Unveils Futuristic Multi Agency Centre for Enhanced National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Multi Agency Centre (MAC) in New Delhi, aiming to revolutionize connectivity among intelligence, security, and investigative agencies. The newly launched MAC, based in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, marks a significant step towards a transformative approach in handling national security.

Originally established in 2001, MAC serves as India's premier intelligence fusion point, and under Shah's guidance, it has seen continuous technological advancement. Now, equipped with enhanced connectivity, the MAC integrates all vital national security entities, ensuring comprehensive reach throughout the country, including the remotest areas thanks to its expansive Rs 500 crore network upgrade.

Shah highlighted the efficient completion of the MAC's hardware and software enhancements, which now include AI and GIS capabilities. These innovations promise an elevated quality of data analytics, crucial for predictive security measures. He emphasized the importance of integrating diverse agency databases to further leverage the platform's advanced analytics, bolstering the nation's efforts against pressing threats such as terrorism and cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)