Gwalior Police Crack Down on Rs 2.5 Crore Cyber Fraud, Arrest 10 in Lucknow

Gwalior police have arrested 10 more individuals in connection with a Rs 2.5 crore cyber fraud involving the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram. The arrests, made in Lucknow, bring the total to 19. The operation involved fraudulent transactions and the suspects are set to be interrogated further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:45 IST
Gwalior SSP Dharmvir Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Gwalior police have apprehended 10 individuals from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in relation to a Rs 2.5 crore cyber fraud case tied to the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, officials announced on Friday. This latest development brings the total number of arrests to 19.

The case, initiated on April 15 after a complaint from the Ashram's secretary, Swami Supradiptananda, revealed that he was targeted by cybercriminals who first contacted him via WhatsApp on March 17. Over the course of 20 days, the fraudsters executed multiple transactions across various accounts.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmvir Singh, the cybercriminals misled victims by invoking the Enforcement Directorate to transfer substantial sums of money. Following a thorough investigation by the Cyber Crime Branch, six initial arrests led to the identification of a major transaction of Rs 30 lakh with a Lucknow-based firm. This prompted a targeted operation in Lucknow, resulting in the latest arrests. Those in custody will face the court in Gwalior and undergo further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

