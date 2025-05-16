Left Menu

Supreme Court Skeptical Over Rohingya Deportation Claims

On Friday, the Supreme Court expressed skepticism over a plea alleging Rohingya refugees' deportation by the Indian government. The bench questioned evidence supporting these claims and tagged the case to a related hearing scheduled for July 2025, asking for more substantial evidence to consider the matter seriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:32 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Friday, raised concerns about a petition alleging that Rohingya refugees were forcibly deported by the Indian government and abandoned at sea. The court, led by Justice Surya Kant, questioned the lack of supporting evidence and tagged the case for a hearing with a related matter scheduled for July 31, 2025.

Justice Surya Kant criticized the petition for its sweeping claims without material evidence. During the session, the bench urged Senior Advocate Colin Gonzalves, representing the petitioners, to base allegations on prima facie material evidence before involving a three-judge bench order.

In defense, Gonzalves cited accounts from the detained refugees' families in Delhi and reports from the UNHRC and ICJ, urging the court's serious consideration. However, the court remained cautious, emphasizing the need for concrete evidence before proceeding further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

