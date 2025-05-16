Left Menu

Wall Street Rides High on U.S.-China Tariff Truce Amid Mixed Sentiment

Wall Street's main indexes rallied for weekly gains Friday due to a U.S.-China tariff pause, though consumer sentiment dampened risk. Market responses wavered between optimism and caution. The S&P 500 and major U.S. indexes are showing gains, with the information technology sector notably strong despite mixed tech stock performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:47 IST
Wall Street Rides High on U.S.-China Tariff Truce Amid Mixed Sentiment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes were poised for weekly gains on Friday, driven by relief over a tariff truce between the U.S. and China. However, this optimism was tempered by weak consumer sentiment data, curbing excessive risk-taking.

Throughout the day, stocks fluctuated. The University of Michigan reported a decline in consumer sentiment for May, while one-year inflation expectations increased significantly. Julia Hermann, a global markets strategist at New York Life Investments, noted that the market was caught between a desire for relief and the pressing reality.

By late morning, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showed modest gains. The S&P 500 is set for five consecutive days of increases, marking a positive trajectory since early this week when the U.S. and China agreed to a temporary halt in their trade conflict. The tech sector, with notable movements from Alphabet and Meta Platforms, led the week's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025