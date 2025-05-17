Argentina Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Outbreak
Argentina's sanitation agency, Senasa, has suspended all imports of avian products from Brazil following the confirmation of a bird flu outbreak at a Brazilian commercial poultry farm. The suspension will remain until Brazil is declared bird flu-free.
Argentina's state sanitation agency, Senasa, has announced an immediate suspension of avian product imports from Brazil after the country reported its first bird flu case at a commercial poultry farm.
Following confirmation from Brazilian authorities, Senasa urged the nation's productive sector to enhance biosecurity measures at their facilities. The suspension will continue until Brazil regains bird flu-free certification.
The decision reflects growing concerns over the potential spread of avian influenza, as Brazil is known as the world's largest exporter of chicken products.
