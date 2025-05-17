Left Menu

Argentina Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Argentina's sanitation agency, Senasa, has suspended all imports of avian products from Brazil following the confirmation of a bird flu outbreak at a Brazilian commercial poultry farm. The suspension will remain until Brazil is declared bird flu-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:20 IST
Argentina Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's state sanitation agency, Senasa, has announced an immediate suspension of avian product imports from Brazil after the country reported its first bird flu case at a commercial poultry farm.

Following confirmation from Brazilian authorities, Senasa urged the nation's productive sector to enhance biosecurity measures at their facilities. The suspension will continue until Brazil regains bird flu-free certification.

The decision reflects growing concerns over the potential spread of avian influenza, as Brazil is known as the world's largest exporter of chicken products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025