Argentina Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Argentina's state sanitation agency, Senasa, has announced an immediate suspension of avian product imports from Brazil after the country reported its first bird flu case at a commercial poultry farm.

Following confirmation from Brazilian authorities, Senasa urged the nation's productive sector to enhance biosecurity measures at their facilities. The suspension will continue until Brazil regains bird flu-free certification.

The decision reflects growing concerns over the potential spread of avian influenza, as Brazil is known as the world's largest exporter of chicken products.

