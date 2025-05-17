Left Menu

Libyan Protests Intensify: Calls for Prime Minister's Resignation Amidst Deadly Clashes

Hundreds of Libyan protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. The unrest intensified with deadly clashes, resulting in the resignation of several ministers. Demonstrators accuse the Prime Minister of hindering elections and failing to restore stability. The country's political instability persists amid factional disputes.

In Tripoli, growing unrest erupted as Libyan protesters rallied on Friday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. The government reported the death of a security force member amidst attempts by some protesters to storm the Prime Minister's office.

At the heart of the protests — marked by chants for change and a call for elections — stands the fracture of Libya's delicate political landscape. Three top ministers tendered their resignations in solidarity with the demonstrators, escalating the crisis facing Dbeibah's administration. The protesters, steadfast in their demands, accused Dbeibah of exacerbating instability by retaining power and fostering the rise of armed groups.

The tension was further heightened this week when clashes between rival armed factions resulted in the most significant violence seen in Libya's capital in years. Eight civilians perished, sparking increased calls for Dbeibah's resignation. The country's turbulent political scene remains mired in factional rivalries, a consequence of its prolonged pursuit of lasting peace since the 2011 civil war.

