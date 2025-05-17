Left Menu

Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Haryana and Punjab for Leaking Secrets to Pakistan

In a significant crackdown, authorities have arrested individuals in Haryana and Punjab accused of passing crucial information to Pakistan during recent tensions. The suspects, including villagers and alleged ISI contacts, were nabbed in coordinated operations, highlighting the persistent threats faced by national security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:13 IST
DSP Kaithal Veerbhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, authorities have apprehended a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, for allegedly transmitting sensitive information to the Pakistan army and its intelligence agency, ISI, amid recent Indo-Pak tensions. The suspect, Devendra from Mastgarh Cheeka village, was taken into custody following intelligence inputs.

According to DSP Kaithal Veerbhan, the district police received credible intelligence that led to the swift arrest by their special detective unit. "During interrogation, Devendra revealed his ties with the ISI, admitting to sharing details on the Indo-Pak dispute and Operation Sindoor," DSP Veerbhan confirmed. The incident underscores ongoing security challenges.

In a related operation on May 4, Punjab Police detained two individuals in Amritsar for allegedly leaking sensitive military details to Pakistani operatives. Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh detailed the arrests of Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, connected via their associate Harpreet, highlighting coordinated efforts against espionage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

