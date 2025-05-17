United Against Terror: India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Mission

A seven-member, all-party delegation from India is preparing to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to key partner nations, including those in the UN Security Council. Led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, and others, this initiative underlines India's united stance on cross-border terrorism, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the delegation's role in demonstrating national unity, tweeting, 'In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism.' This statement highlights the bipartisan nature of the mission, transcending political divides to address a crucial national security concern.

Spanning 10 days from May 23, the tour will see Indian parliamentarians visit pivotal global capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan. This marks the first coordinated effort to send MPs from multiple parties abroad to advocate India's position on Kashmir and counter cross-border terrorism stemming from Pakistan, following deadly terror incidents in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)