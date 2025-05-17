Left Menu

All-Party Delegation Unites Against Terrorism on Global Stage

A seven-member all-party delegation from India is set to visit key nations, conveying India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. This initiative, involving cross-party MPs, aims to highlight India's efforts in combating cross-border terrorism, following Operation Sindoor and recent precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:16 IST
All-Party Delegation Unites Against Terrorism on Global Stage
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad has pledged to assert India's concerns on terrorism to the international community. This comes as he was appointed to an all-party delegation tasked with conveying India's firm stance on cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Prasad stated that the government's decision to include members from various political parties demonstrates foresight and a commitment to portraying India's unified strategy for peace and counterterrorism. Emphasizing the global threat of terrorism, he expressed his gratitude for being chosen to lead one of the delegations visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The delegation, comprising members from several political parties, will visit key partner countries, including UN Security Council members. Alongside Prasad, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP's Baijayant Panda, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde will lead separate delegations. This diplomatic tour, marking a historic parliamentary initiative, aims to solidify India's position on terrorism on the global stage.

The tour represents a collective effort by Indian lawmakers to address and convey concerns regarding terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent military response, dubbed Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025