All-Party Delegation Unites Against Terrorism on Global Stage
A seven-member all-party delegation from India is set to visit key nations, conveying India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. This initiative, involving cross-party MPs, aims to highlight India's efforts in combating cross-border terrorism, following Operation Sindoor and recent precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic initiative, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad has pledged to assert India's concerns on terrorism to the international community. This comes as he was appointed to an all-party delegation tasked with conveying India's firm stance on cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.
Prasad stated that the government's decision to include members from various political parties demonstrates foresight and a commitment to portraying India's unified strategy for peace and counterterrorism. Emphasizing the global threat of terrorism, he expressed his gratitude for being chosen to lead one of the delegations visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.
The delegation, comprising members from several political parties, will visit key partner countries, including UN Security Council members. Alongside Prasad, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP's Baijayant Panda, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde will lead separate delegations. This diplomatic tour, marking a historic parliamentary initiative, aims to solidify India's position on terrorism on the global stage.
The tour represents a collective effort by Indian lawmakers to address and convey concerns regarding terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent military response, dubbed Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
