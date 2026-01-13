Political Loyalty vs. Diplomatic Importance: BJP Criticizes Karnataka Leadership

The BJP launched a scathing criticism against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for neglecting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his state visit to Karnataka. The party expressed disappointment over the Congress's priorities.

The opposition highlighted that the visit had significant diplomatic and economic potential for Karnataka, labeling the Congress leadership as prioritizing political loyalty over opportunities for investment and growth. The BJP accused the government of disregarding Karnataka's interests.

German Chancellor Merz was in Bengaluru for a two-day visit and visited several key locations, including the Bosch campus and the Indian Institute of Science. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in Mysuru receiving party leader Rahul Gandhi, overshadowing the diplomatic engagement with Merz.

(With inputs from agencies.)